This week, Show the Love features Phoenix-area spots that showcase local artists. Check out today's featured local spots below!
Woods & Whites
Woods & Whites is a collective of creatives in an artisan marketplace. The pieces are carefully curated to bring you the warm, inviting feel that you would want in your home.
The comfortable, old world furniture has been restored and revived for another 100 years. Featured artists create pieces that are specifically made for Woods & Whites. You'll find the works of artists from Arizona and around the globe -- Fair Trade Designers offer hand woven textiles from Tunisia, wool weavers from Mongolia and cobblers from India.
Most artists are discovered locally and many also offer custom services and designs.
480-519-9475
2502 E. Camelback Rd. Suite 196, Phoenix AZ 85016
Instagram account: @woodsandwhitesaz
Facebook account: @woodsandwhitesaz
Straw and Wool
Straw and Wool is a new classic hat store in downtown Phoenix. The owners, Henry, Dominic and Ali each have businesses of their own, Henry runs a T-shirt company, Dominic a jewelry business, and Ali a bookstore, but their decision to collaborate on this vision was born out of their common love for style and commitment to community.
They were surprised to find that there were only a few hat stores in such a large city with so many transplants. After opening, they expected to see a lot of the hat collectors and connoisseurs coming through their doors but they’ve been pleasantly surprised by the support from Phoenix natives and locals that have never worn classic hats before. Phoenix has a great culture of supporting local businesses and their experience is a testament to that.
They’ve had to expand to the suite next door to make room for more inventory. When you see people around town switching out their baseball caps for classic hats, there’s a good chance they got it from Straw and Wool.
602-888-4761
1325 Grand Ave, Phoenix AZ 85007
Instagram account: @straw_and_wool
Facebook account: @strawandwoolaz
Gracie's Tax Bar
Gracie’s Tax Bar is your friendly neighborhood bar in downtown Phoenix with affordable prices and a unique atmosphere -- from the vintage jukebox playing every style of music you can think of, to weekly events that showcase various local artists. Gracie's Tax Bar tries to make this a welcoming, safe and fun place for the whole community! Come down and receive snuggles from the bar cat, admire one of the locally painted murals or devour the delicious Chopped Cheese with a side of tots.
602-366-7111
711 N 7th Ave, Phoenix AZ 85007
Instagram account: @graciestaxbar
Facebook account: @graciestaxbar
Twitter account: @graciestaxbar
