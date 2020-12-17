GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Jaime's Local Love has partnered with Local First Arizona to feature local businesses and show them some love. Local First Arizona has just launched its first shopping-related website. When you shop local, your local dollars stay in your local community. Some 50 businesses are already online on Local First's Shop Arizona Marketplace
For this week's Show the Love, we spent the morning in Glendale at a custom furniture manufacturer, a legendary coffee shop, and a tire shop that always focuses on their community.
C+D Industry
C+D Industry is a custom manufacturer of quality furniture and accessories in Glendale. Dawn and Chase Albright started their business eight years ago by creating products out of necessity that just couldn’t be found elsewhere.
When C+D created a few things for themselves, they soon found other people loved and needed what they were making and the market responded. Since then, they have continued to grow by creating unique pieces that fit the needs of the customer.
One of their mottos is ‘get what you love.’ They take so much pride in creating those pieces that might have lived in your imagination or in a sketch somewhere and bringing them to life. They create custom furniture, develop designs and products and do metal fabrication for residential or commercial customers.
They are passionate about being local manufacturers using locally sourced raw materials and enhancing and supporting the community in which they live and work.
PHONE: 602-503-2940
ADDRESS: 7018 N. 57th Avenue Glendale, AZ 85301
Instagram account: @cplusdindustry
Facebook account: C+D Industry
A Shot of Java
A Shot of Java is a coffee shop with a heart. Owner, Lisa Dowd, started A Shot of Java more than 18 years ago. She says she loves making lattes and coffee for people and it brings her great pleasure when someone says that this is the best coffee they have had in a long time.
COVID-19 has hit A Shot of Java hard. The Glendale staple is down 62% in sales and Lisa is hanging on for as long as she can. Lisa has always been community minded—helping others around her. Now we can help Lisa by buying coffee, order for pick up or use Door Dash for delivery.
PHONE: 623-847-2423
ADDRESS: 7003 N. 58th Avenue Glendale, AZ 85301
Instagram account: @ashotofjava
Facebook account: @ashotofjava
Community Tire Pros
You want a pro to keep your car running smoothly and you will find that in Howard Fleischmann. He says most multi-unit tire and repair centers are now owned by investment groups, and the old home town faith and caring for people and employees have changed to the bottom line first.
But not at Community Tire Pros where they truly are a locally owned and operated group of shops that support the Community in numerous ways. Howard and his team promise you the best price and offers on tires in the Valley.
Stop in today and get $25.00 off the first visit. Visit narpro.com for a shop near your home or work. Community Tire Pros is about to celebrate their 30 year anniversary in the Valley in 2021.
Three of the six Community Tire Pro and Auto Repair shops in the Valley are also Hybrid Shops:
LOCATIONS:
12251 N. 51st Ave., Glendale, AZ 85304 - 602-357-6946
15812 N. 32nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032 - 602-357-6837
2751 W. North Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85051 - 602-357-6789
Instagram account: @communitytirepros
Facebook account: @CommunityTirePros
Twitter account: @CommunityTire
