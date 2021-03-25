SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Jaime's Local Love has partnered with Local First Arizona to feature local businesses and show them some love. Local First Arizona has just launched its first shopping-related website. When you shop local, your local dollars stay in your local community. Some 50 businesses are already online on Local First's Shop Arizona Marketplace
For this week's Show the Love, we spent the morning in Scottsdale at barre studio, an Old Town treasure and Colombian hot dog spot.
ReBARRE North Scottsdale
Owner of ReBarre North Scottsdale, Alli Goozh's story is a compelling one of overcoming challenges, illness and body image issues to make her dream a reality. Adrenal fatigue, Lyme Disease, years of failed IVF, and distorted body image issues couldn’t stop her from stepping into her dream role of barre/meditation studio owner. She wanted to create a space for ALL bodies to feel empowered, valued and welcome.
ReBarre has been part of the community since 2012. For ReBarre, one size does not fit all. Instead, their instructors are rigorously trained to create effective, fun, unique classes designed to welcome all fitness levels, and provide options to safely accommodate individual needs. The barre style stems from a fusion of pilates, yoga and interval training to deliver safe and effective classes. Meditation classes are designed to deliver restorative, replenishing sessions each and every time.
PHONE: 480-699-5120
ADDRESS: 17060 N. Thompson Peak Parkway, Ste C 115 and ONLINE studio accessible anywhere with internet
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Instagram account: @rebarrenorthscottsdale
Facebook account: ReBarre North Scottsdale
Twitter account: @rebarreNS
Scottsdale Southwest
If you’ve been to historic Old Town Scottsdale, you may have spent some time in this locally-owned shop. Located on Brown Avenue off of Main Street, Scottsdale Southwest, has been a mainstay since the 80’s when the Solon family opened the doors. Now run by the founder's daughter Joy and son-in-law Adam, it remains a local treasure, where people come to find a little piece of Arizona. Whether you are a local or from out of town you’re sure to find something special to treasure when you return home.
PHONE: 480-949-9521
ADDRESS: 3937 N. Brown Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Instagram account: @scottsdale.southwest
Facebook account: Scottsdale Southwest - Send Greetings From Arizona
Simon's Hot Dogs
At Simon’s Hot Dogs, they serve Colombian hot dogs dressed with all kinds of tasty and unusual ingredients such as pineapple, mozzarella cheese, crushed potato chips and their special sauce. The combinations may sound crazy, but that’s exactly what makes these hot dogs so delicious. Simon's Hot Dogs is family owned and operated. If you're not a meat eater, Simon's promises the same food experience for meat-eaters, vegetarians, and vegans alike. Hot dogs are made in a fresh and steamed bun. You can make a combo with french fries and soda.
Simon's Hot Dogs was voted No. 5 on Yelp's top 100 places to eat in the country for 2021. Check them out!
PHONE:(480) 426-9218
ADDRESS: 4280 N. Drinkwater Blvd Ste 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Instagram account: @simonshotdogs
Facebook account: Simon's Hot Dogs
