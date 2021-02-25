PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Jaime's Show the Love features local businesses that need some extra love because of the pandemic.
This week, Jaime featured artisans creating jewelry, handmade home goods and a spicy chocolatier.
Local First Arizona has just launched its first shopping-related website. When you shop local, your local dollars stay in your local community. Some 50 businesses are already online on Local First's Shop Arizona Marketplace.
District Mooi
District Mooi is a line of modern and minimal jewelry made by hand in Scottsdale. Founders Aleksandra and Edward design and make each piece of jewelry in their in-home studio in Arizona. The starting point for their designs is making pieces they would want to wear themselves. Most of their pieces are made from sterling silver.
PHONE: 202-487-0323
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Instagram account: @districtmooi
Honor in Craft
Breck has had a passion for making things for as long as he can remember. He was taking things apart and putting them back together at a young age. Before starting Honor in Craft, he spent much of his free time in his shop learning how to work with new materials such as leather, wood, and steel and intends to include these elements in future design ideas for the company.
Heidi adds the finer, artistic touch to the company. She loves painting and has been making her own custom birthday/holiday cards since she was a little girl. She also enjoys welding small animal sculptures from scrap metal. Heidi is most looking forward to adding some creative wall art to the Honor in Craft repertoire in the near future.
PHONE: 602-699-5215
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Instagram account: @honorincraft
Facebook account: Honor in Craft
Carolina's Chocolate
Carolina’s Chocolate is a quality dark and spicy chocolate that is reminiscent of her upbringing, heritage, and the flavors of the Southwest. The flavors of chili, cinnamon, chocolate, and spice all are recipes created from memories in her grandmother’s kitchen, Carolina. The concept of spicy chocolate came after attempting to find chocolate that had chili, and was genuinely spicy. First actual business transactions began in January of 2017 when AJ’s Fine Foods added Carolina’s Chocolate to their candy aisle.
Carolina’s Chocolate was on a huge tidal wave of success going into 2020. Then the world stopped.
Chocolate was not considered an essential item and chocolate sales came to a halt. Most of all wholesales had been in small businesses and AJ’s Fine Foods. Small businesses closed for long periods of time, some have yet to reopen. Carolina’s Chocolate had to figure out how to get back on the grocery list.
By promoting on social media, more followers and a greater audience has developed. Carolina’s Chocolate had to pivot and take advantage of every outdoor festival opportunity that was available to get people thinking about chocolate again. Local First sent contacts and promotional opportunities, the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce sent grant prospects, pivoting from just wholesale to a broader spectrum of possible clients got us through the year.
Though the pandemic is not over, and all progress is very very slow, Carolina’s Chocolate is still moving forward by introducing a new product, Spicy Sonoran Almonds and signing up for as many spring events that are allowed.
PHONE: 480-890-8788 hard line. No texts
ADDRESS:1039 W. Mountain View Dr. Mesa AZ 85201
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Facebook account: Carolina’s Chocolate
