PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Jaime's Show the Love features local businesses that need some extra love because of the pandemic.
This week, Jaime featured pop-up taco shop, Chilte Tacos, vintage store, Antique Sugar and a new restaurant in Tempe, The Peppermill.
Local First Arizona has just launched its first shopping-related website. When you shop local, your local dollars stay in your local community. Some 50 businesses are already online on Local First's Shop Arizona Marketplace.
Chilte Tacos
Chilte Tacos is the brainchild between a former NFL player turned chef and a marketing creative. Chilte Tacos strives to inspire a new culture in the culinary industry, pushing the limits of street food. Chilte sources locally, and every dish is a representation of Lawrence and Aseret’s unique styles. Their goal is to mentor others and to continue building a community through food, love and culture.
PHONE: 323-972-0439
ADDRESS: Usually popping up at Thunderbird Lounge - 710 W Montecito Ave Phoenix Arizona 85013
SOCIAL MEDIA: Follow their social media for their next location!
Instagram account: @chilte_tacos
Facebook account: @chiltetacos
Antique Sugar
High school thrifting buddies Annamarie Sanchez and Sarah Bingham’s dreams of opening their own vintage clothing store started way back in the 1990s. They spent most weekends combing small town thrift stores for anything weird, wonderful and wearable. Many a garment in the wrong size for personal wear, but too good to leave behind wound up in the "this will be for our future shop" collection.
This out of control obsession with collecting vintage clothing eventually led to an eBay shop, which then led to selling from a booth in an antique mall. In 2010 the girls took the ultimate plunge in opening a brick and mortar shop in the illustrious Melrose district. After 5 years open, Antique Sugar moved the out-of-control vintage collection to its final home in the Roosevelt Arts District in downtown Phoenix.
Antique Sugar has been outfitting vintage die-hards, environmentally conscious fashionistas, and the occasional costume party attendee since 2010. With over 2000 square feet of wearable and collectable vintage fashions, you'll be sure to find what you're looking for. And probably a few things you didn't know you were looking for.
Antique Sugar Vintage Clothing
PHONE: 602-277-5765
ADDRESS: 801 N. 2nd St. #104 Phx 85004
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Instagram account: @antiquesugar
Twitter account: @antiquesugar
The Peppermill
Chef Chad Bolar has worked in the Valley for years as an executive chef, from Pesto's to the Wrigley Mansion and Christopher's. He finally opened up his own small restaurant in Tempe and then the pandemic hit.
Right now he's trying to figure out how to get outdoor dining but he says the hoops businesses have to jump through make it much harder than it may seem. Every day is a struggle to stay open and he's hoping people embrace take out again.
Chef Chad will delight your taste buds with everything from a cheeseboard to chicken cordon bleu. This is a Valley kid who went to McClintock High trying to make his chef-owned restaurant dream come true in the neighborhood where he grew up.
PHONE: 480-590-6755
ADDRESS: 7660 S McClintock Dr, Tempe, AZ 85284
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Instagram: @the_peppermill_steakhouse
Facebook: @peppermillaz
Watch all of the Jaime's "Show the Love" videos.
🔗 Map of all the "Show the Love" locations
🔗 Jaime's Local Love on "Good Morning Arizona"