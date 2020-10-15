QUEEN CREEK, AZ (Jaime's Show the Love) -- We like to think of Jaime's Show The Love campaign as a virtual cash mob. We have partnered with Local First Arizona to find businesses that have had unique struggles during the global pandemic. You can help these businesses with purchases, social media likes/follows/shares, and simply telling your friends! Let's Show The Love to these Arizona businesses to help them make it over the hump to 2021.

Purchasing a Love Local #LOVEUP T-shirt will support the cause. Every penny from T-shirt sales from each week goes to the businesses we highlight.

Contact www.localfirstaz.com to apply to be Show the Love business.

Schnepf Farms

Schnepf Farms is a fourth-generation family-owned farm that hosts events, peach picking, has a wonderful UPICK garden, as well as a country store and bakery. Mark and Carrie Schnepf, along with four kids, work hard to bring farm-fresh food to the Queen Creek area and all across Arizona.

Where: 24810 S Rittenhouse Rd, Queen Creek

Phone: 480-987-3100

🡕 https://schnepffarms.com

Gem Addict Workshop

Gem Addict Workshop was the dream of two women with a passion for handcrafting jewelry and creating human connections. It all started in 2018 as a simple idea to teach others their love of silversmithing.

After months of work, long nights of brainstorming, and lots of practice teaching, they held their first public workshop in May 2019. Since then, they have held dozens of workshops and taught hundreds of individuals how to design and handcraft their own rings. Their goal is to create a comfortable, fun environment where customers can express their creativity and make a piece of jewelry they will cherish forever.

They love that individuals can come into their studio with no prior experience in silversmithing and still have the ability, through Gem Addict Workshop's teaching and guidance, to create their jewelry with their own two hands.

Where: 21583 E. Arroyo Verde Ct. Queen Creek

Phone: 480-823-0105

🡕 https://www.gemaddictworkshop.com

Social media: @gemaddictworkshop on Instagram and Gem Addict Workshop on Facebook

Nibblz Cookies

Nibblz Cookies started as a wild idea to offer smiles to everyone through cookies. Owners Chris and Denise Vann started giving their cookie creations to friends and family. The more varieties they developed, the more they were encouraged to open a business. They launched on April 3, 2020, just as the pandemic was starting. The new business gave the Vanns something positive to think about.

The slow start allowed them to be creative and make new cookies and try new ideas. The Vanns share their unique creations during their weekly live cookie reveal on social media -- Chris calls it Cookie TV. They then introduce the new cookies to their guests at their in-person events. The cookies that sell out quickly become part of the family. The others? Well, they become part of the learning process.

All of their cookies are created in small batches. The Vanns mix and bake fresh. Their cookies are never frozen or prepared by someone else.

Phone: 480-302-1946

🡕 https://nibblzcookies.com

Social media: @nibblzcookies on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter

