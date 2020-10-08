SCOTTSDALE (Jaime's Local Love) -- Think of Jaime's Show The Love as a virtual cash mob. We have partnered with Local First Arizona to find businesses that have had unique struggles during the global pandemic. You can help these businesses with purchases, social media likes/follows/shares, and simply telling your friends! Let's Show The Love to these Arizona businesses to help them make it over the hump to 2021.

Purchasing a Love Local #LOVEUP T-shirt will support the cause. Every penny from T-shirt sales from each week goes to the businesses we highlight.

Sphinx Date Co. Palm & Pantry

In 1928, when a hybrid date fruit variety was discovered, founders planted a palm tree grove at the base of Camelback Mountain and named it Sphinx Date Ranch. In the decades that followed, Sphinx would emerge as a nationwide source for quality Arizona-grown dates. Since the 1950s, they have served fresh date gifts and farm- and artisan-sourced local products to recipients worldwide. The Sphinx pantry includes Arizona-grown dates, nuts, locally crafted foods, and Arizona wines. It's all perfect for enjoying at home or gifting in a custom gift basket. Sphinx is proud to offer a variety of Arizona-made products in support of local small businesses.

Shop online or visit their Scottsdale store for a date shake!

Where: 3039 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Phone: 480-941-2261

🡕 https://www.sphinxdateranch.com

Social media: @sphinxdateco on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter

Kidstop Toys and Books

At Kidstop Toys and Books, their idea was to create a different kind of toy store -- one that's magical and fun for the entire family. "If I wouldn't put it in my home, it won't be in yours!" the owner says. This is the foundation upon which Kidsop was built. They believe children should learn while they play. During the pandemic, Kidstop shifted to FaceTime appointments and Zoom meetings with customers to help them with their shopping. Kidstop is putting finishing touches on its new web site.

Where: 6990 East Shea Blvd. #103, Scottsdale

Phone: 480-609-9012

6990 East Shea Blvd #103 Scottsdale

🡕 https://kidstoptoys.com

Social media: KidstopToys on Instagram and Kidstop Toys and Books on Facebook

Just Roughin' It Adventure Company

A husband-and-wife team is the force behind Just Roughin' It. Ray and Debbie Hendricks founded it in 2006 as a hiking and backpacking guide service in the Grand Canyon. They then expanded into Yosemite and Olympic National Parks. Recognizing the lack of locally-owned destinations for outdoor gear, they opened their first retail store in Scottsdale.

Because Just Roughin' It was considered essential under Gov. Doug Ducey's stay-at-home order, it was able to stay open. But the pandemic has turned everything on its head. Even though more people are getting outdoors, Just Roughin' It has faced a variety of challenges, including the closure of places like Havasupai, wildfires all over the West, and limited services at Grand Canyon National Park. It also has struggled with interruptions to is distribution channels, which has made it difficult to get inventory into the store. Ray and Debbie say supporting local can make a huge difference.

Where: 8658 E Shea Blvd. Ste 175, Scottsdale

Phone: 480-857-2477

🡕 http://justroughinit.com

Social media: @justroughinit on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter

YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCg-skkqk2KvwJ-klRdxYHrw

