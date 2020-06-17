PAYSON, Ariz. (Jaime's Local Love) -- Just a quick scroll of Duza's Kitchen's Instagram page, and you'll be hitting the highway to Payson. The menu items are prepared and plated so beautifully they are ALMOST too pretty to eat. But along with beauty, you have function (aka TASTE!) at Duza's Kitchen.

Chef Mezur Duzic used to be the chef at Phoenix Children's Hospital -- offering delicious salads and wood-fired pizzas. Chef Duzic is originally from Yugoslavia and trained in Germany, but his goal was to open his very own place.

So, that's what he did with Duza's Kitchen in the Coronado neighborhood in Phoenix. After a successful run there, he wanted to head the high country. He and his wife, Victoria, moved up to Payson after finding the perfect location.

A gorgeous old house provided ambiance, and Chef Duzic wanted his old friend and mentor at the helm of his new place. Chef Duzic met Chef Jack Etter in 1993 and learned so much from him. Now, they combine forces to bring delightful, flavorful dishes to their customers. You can dine inside or outside at this quaint restaurant. The patio will be opening by the end of July.

The Duzics opened in Payson right before the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, and they want to thank the community for supporting them and dining at Duza's Kitchen, which they call a dream come true.

Where: 703 W. Main Street, Payson AZ 85541

Phone: 928-363-4011

🡕 www.duzaskitchen.com

Social: www.facebook.com/duzaskitchen | www.instagram.com/duzaskitchen