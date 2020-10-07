SCOTTSDALE, AZ (Jaime's Local Love) -- Twist’s mission is to deliver hand-made, scratch food, creative cocktails and high quality wines in an artistic, warm and friendly environment. The food and wine will feature Arizona farm to table ingredients and local beers while serving a modern take on classic dishes, all delivered (yes) with a ‘Twist’.
Chef Larry Shore’s professional career bloomed after working in fine dining restaurants in Manhattan, NY. He worked for Serge Backes (Michelin Star Chef), where he found his love for Mediterranean Cuisine. The draw of the West of Arizona brought him to the 5 Diamond Boulders Resort where he was Chef de Cuisine of the Latilla Room. Then he spent several years as Sous Chef at the renowned House of Tricks in Tempe and L‘Auberge de Sedona, and then as Executive Chef at The Barrelhouse in Chandler and Four Friends Kitchen in Denver, CO.
Chef’s wife, Tracey Shore, has been as a graphic designer & artist creating works in acrylic, watercolor & marquetry, Sandy is responsible for choosing the artwork hanging in Twist Bistro and Gallery, which rotates about every three months. The artwork is accepted from local artists to fit a specific theme and is all for sale. Sandy is a juried member of the Sonoran Artists League and the Scottsdale Artists League. Her work has hung in many AZ venues including: Hidden in the Hills Studio Tour in Cave Creek, galleries in Scottsdale, Sedona, Tubac, Tempe, and Boyce Thompson Arboretum in Superior, as well as many galleries and Shows in Evergreen & throughout Denver. You can view her work here.
Twist Bistro will host special events such as Chef’s Table, Wine Dinners, and Food, Wine & Art Shows. They have many dishes to share with you, so be prepared for a rotating menu to feature the finest seasonal ingredients they can find. Whatever you try, know that it comes from their hearts to your table.