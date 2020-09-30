GLENDALE, AZ (Jaime's Local Love) -- Chef and owner of Pho Viet, Peter Vu, knew he was onto something when his dorm room ramen would collect a crowd. Born in Los Angeles, and growing up in Tennessee, he says there wasn’t much diversity. His mother thought it was important for her children to remember their culture, and one of the ways that she made the connection was through food. His mother cooked every day, and they would have dinner together - with newspaper on the floor before setting the bowls and chopsticks.

When he went off to college, the extent of his cooking would be instant noodles, but wow, did it draw a crowd. All of his friends would come huddle over the single large bowl of noodles and dig in with their forks. He realized how much food really brings family and friends together, so when his mom decided that her dream in life was to open a restaurant, they began their plans to open their restaurant in Glendale, Arizona in 2013.

Pho Viet makes their broth for their phos from scratch daily simmering the bones for 10-12 hours. They pride themselves on the freshest pho, eggrolls, spring rolls, vermicelli, rice dishes and soups. When dining at Pho Viet, you are guaranteed to always have a fresh bowl of pho and a happy atmosphere.

Where: 4232 W Bell Rd ste 8 Glendale AZ 85308

Phone: 602-235-0282

🡕 http://phovietkitchen.com

Social: https://www.facebook.com/PhoViet602 | https://www.instagram.com/phoviets