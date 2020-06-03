PAYSON, Ariz, (Jaime's Local Love) -- By the Bucket in Payson was started by a single dad who wanted to feed the family quickly and easily. You can get a pound and a half of pasta with four meatballs and garlic bread for less than $20.

Bret daCosta is a marketing guy by trade, and he knew he had something special when he put his pasta in a bucket. He ships the meatballs in from Chicago and can assemble a mean meatball sub. In the two years he's been in business, daCosta says he's sold more than 10,000 buckets of pasta and more than 35,000 meatballs and is on track to meet his goals od 15,000 buckets and 50,000 meatballs.

By the Bucket's second anniversary on June 8, and daCosta says after I sat in the snow with a bucket of spaghetti, business boomed. He says he's had several visitors stop by just this month to say they had to try that bucket of spaghetti after seeing it on 3TV.

By the Bucket

509 South Beeline Highway, Payson

928-300-5700

bythebucket.com

www.facebook.com/spaghettibucket