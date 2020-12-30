PHOENIX (Jaime's Local Love) -- Tarbell's Wine Store is the manifestation of a 39-year dream for founder and renowned chef Mark Tarbell. The idea was born when he first went to l'Acadame du Vin in Paris to study. The dream is to be the best community wine and fine spirits gathering place in Arizona.
At Tarbell's Wine Store, they love our state and want to serve you at competitive prices like those you'll see at the big-box chains.
Tarbell's Wine Store does tastings, has monthly clubs, and the wine store boasts the Best of Phoenix Wine Bar right inside it.
Where: 3213 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix
Phoenix: 602-955-WINE (9463)
Instagram: @tarbellswinestore, @tarbellsrestaurant, and @marktarbell