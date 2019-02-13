CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- YoYoFactory was established in 2003 to make better yoyos. Owner and champion yoyo player "YoHans" Hans Van Dan Elzen wanted to create yoyos that help beginners learn faster and champions crush the competition.
YoYoFactory yoyos have innovations that make learning easier. The Velocity has a cool technology that allows players to simply twist a dial to tune their yoyo.
All the yoyos come with a pre-shortened and pre-tied loop to get you learning faster.
YoYoFactory also makes world champions. The top levels of the World YoYo Contest are dominated by players using YoYoFactory yoyos designed right here in Chandler.
YoYoFactory yoyos have also been used to capture Guinness World Records (Most tricks in one minute 51 seconds, most yoyos spinning simultaneously- 16, most loops in a minute-152, World's largest yoyo-13 feet in diameter).
The worldwide company employs just five people in the main office; Van Dan Elzen, his mother and father, accountant Stephanie Riley, and co-founder Ben McPhee-- a one time Record holder and Australian National YoYo Champ. All employees must know how to yoyo--including mom and dad!
The Arizona State YoYo Contest is in March. Click here for more info.
YoYoFactory
PHONE: 480-753-3444
ADDRESS: 155 E Chilton Dr Chandler AZ 85225
WEBSITE: www.yoyofactory.com
