PEORIA (3TV/CBS 5) -- It took Mark Gluck and his wife, Leslie, 20 years to make Mark's pizza dreams come true. The two Phoenicians are bringing Detroit-style pizza to the Valley with The Rec Pizzeria.
So what is Detroit-style pizza? It's prepared in a rectangular pan (hence, the name The Rec Pizzeria), there is cheese up to the edge -- which caramelizes! -- and it has an incredible crunch when you bite into the cheesy goodness.
Mark and Leslie did a lot of research to find Detroit-style pizza.
The two met when they were students at Trevor Browne High School in Phoenix. Mark was working as a pizza delivery driver at 16.
Even though he owned a construction and painting company as an adult, he knew he would return to his love of pizza.
The Glucks thought they would open a wood-fired pizzeria, but then on a late-night internet pizza-research binge, Mark found Detroit-style. He says he and Leslie knew on the first bite they had to make The Rec a reality.
The Detroiter is a pepperoni pizza; the S.O.P. is sausage, onion and peppers. You can get vegan options and even a cauliflower crust.
The Rec Pizzeria
20340 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Ste. 105 (99th Avenue and Beardsley Road)
Peoria, AZ 85382
623-328-9131
Instagram: @theRECpizzeria
Facebook: facebook.com/therecpizzeria
