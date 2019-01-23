PHOENIX (3TV) -- As a little boy, Ruben Rivera of PV Barbers had Arizona on his mind. He was born in Oaxaca, Mexico speaking the native language of Mixteco. He saw his older brother move to Arizona and he wanted to do the same.
So at 13 years old, he convinced his parents to move from Mexico to Arizona. Ruben had to learn both Spanish and English to communicate in his new home state. He tried occupations in landscaping and auto mechanics before he found himself in barber school. It’s there that he found his calling.
In 2006, Ruben opened a family owned barbershop with just three chairs. Now he has 20, with a focus on the barbers. He says keeping his barbers provide happy clients and a joyful experience overall.
Ruben says he learned from some of the best barber owners in the Valley and is sharing his knowledge with that same passion. Ruben believes in keeping his customers up to date with the freshest cut for their face. From modern to classic cuts, Ruben and his team at PV Barbers will keep you looking sharp.
PV Barbers LLC
3202 E Greenway Rd., #1603, Phoenix, AZ 85032
602-595-3063
