GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- College sweethearts Corey and Kimberly Horton are the "POP stars" behind Purple Gurl's Popcorn and More in Glendale.
The couple met in Mississippi in 1991 and married in 2005. Both of them were working full time, Corey at a big box retailer and Kimberly with a banking institution (she’s still with the bank).
Kimberly loves to cook and always made snacks and treats for neighbors. Those snacks included popcorn!
One year, as Mother’s Day was approaching, a friend urged Kimberly to make popcorn baskets. This is where the idea "POPPED!"(Pun intended.)
So, research began on Arizona's cottage law, and Purple Gurl’s was born in the couple's home kitchen. They made their debut with one flavor (gourmet caramel) in Sept. 2012 at the former North Scottsdale Farmers Market.
Over the years, Purple Gurl’s slowly transitioned from their home kitchen to renting commercial kitchen hours. And now, the couple has opened a retail location in Glendale.
The Hortons hand craft up to 60 flavors of popcorn: sweet, spicy, cheesy, fruity... something for every palate. Vegan flavors are also available.
The TRIPLE THREAT is the customers' favorite flavor and Kimberly's too.
You can also find delicious baked breads, cookies, coconut macaroons & strawberry lemonade also.
Purple Gurl’s Popcorn & More
602-364-9899
5140 W Peoria Ave #144, Glendale, AZ 85302
Online: purplegurls.com
Facebook account: facebook.com/PurpleGurlsLLC
Twitter account: twitter.com/PurpleGurlsLLC
They also have a YouTube account.