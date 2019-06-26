MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Founded by husband and wife, Ned and Lisa Heath, Intentional Foods Cafe & Market opened early this year in Mesa, and what makes it special is that it's "Top 8 Free."
Top 8 what? Food allergens. There a no nuts, dairy, eggs, wheat, gluten, seafood, soy or sesame at Intentional Foods. Ever.
That means it's a safe place for everyone to eat. Even those with severe food allergies, like the Heaths' daughter.
[WATCH: Meet the the Heaths and see what's on their menu]
Several years ago, the Heaths' lives were turned upside down when they learned their daughter, Sarah, suffers from a severe peanut allergy. After eating a snack at preschool, Sarah ended up in the hospital, where her parents learned the outcome could have been fatal.
Since that day, the Heaths have immersed themselves in the food allergy community with the hope of one day creating a safe place where those with food allergies can eat. A place they can have everything on the menu and where they don’t have to eat at a separate table.
They wanted to build a place where everyone can gather with family and friends. They also wanted to place where they could educate others about food allergies.
With a desire to provide the community with allergy-friendly meals and foster an inclusive dining experience, they created Intentional Foods Cafe & Market.
Ned and Lisa have a background in the food and beverage business.
They met while working in the restaurant business on Pacific Beach in San Diego. Ned was making burritos, and Lisa was a bartender.
Ned turned his expertise into working with non-allergen foods while Lisa hit the books -- doing extensive research to make sure their ingredients included no cross-contamination.
Everything on the menu is made from scratch with intention and care. Every product -- down to the sale and pepper -- is manufactured in facilities that they can trust. They are transparent with all ingredients and their sourcing.
In their retail market, you will find their favorite allergy-friendly products, local coffee, organic and local produce, fresh seasonings, baked goods, fresh flowers, and prepackaged and made-to-order allergy-friendly meals.
The Intentional Foods promise is simple: Allergy-friendly. Safe and delicious. Always.
Intentional Foods Café & Market
480-264-7002
1837 W. Guadalupe Road, Mesa, AZ 85202
Instagram: @IntentionalFoods
Facebook: Facebook.com/IntentionalFoods
