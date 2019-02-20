PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Shop for a greater cause and gather together at Gather Phx, located inside The Churchill in downtown Phoenix.
Gather Phx is a 180-square-foot shipping container filled with local Arizona products, from makers of all backgrounds.
"Gather was started as a daily nudge to practice mindfulness, how we show up for ourselves, show up for the community and show up for our environment," said Hannah Alley, co-founder of Gather Phx.
In addition to supporting local makers, Gather is committed to giving back to the community with every sale made in the shop.
Gather wholeheartedly believes that when developments rise, they should intentionally expand the community in which they sit.
Each month, Gather partners with The Churchill to give back to the local community, with three percent of sales each month benefiting a local non-profit.
"There is so much talent in the desert. It's magic, really. And, we envisioned Gather as an inclusive space and platform for this amazing community of makers."
You'll find handcrafted items like bags, onesies, salves, lotions, candles, earrings, necklaces and so much more.
Guests can gather together at their flagship shop within The Churchill, and can shop an exclusive portion of products on their recently launched online site, www.gatherphx.com.
BUSINESS NAME: Gather Phx
ADDRESS: 901 N 1st St #108, Phoenix, Arizona 85004
WEBSITE: www.gatherphx.com
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Instagram account: @gatherphxshop
Facebook account: Gather Phx
