PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Shop for a greater cause and gather together at Gather Phx, located inside The Churchill in downtown Phoenix.

Gather Phx is a 180-square-foot shipping container filled with local Arizona products, from makers of all backgrounds.

"Gather was started as a daily nudge to practice mindfulness, how we show up for ourselves, show up for the community and show up for our environment," said Hannah Alley, co-founder of Gather Phx.

In addition to supporting local makers, Gather is committed to giving back to the community with every sale made in the shop.

Gather wholeheartedly believes that when developments rise, they should intentionally expand the community in which they sit.

Each month, Gather partners with The Churchill to give back to the local community, with three percent of sales each month benefiting a local non-profit.

"There is so much talent in the desert. It's magic, really. And, we envisioned Gather as an inclusive space and platform for this amazing community of makers."

You'll find handcrafted items like bags, onesies, salves, lotions, candles, earrings, necklaces and so much more. 

Guests can gather together at their flagship shop within The Churchill, and can shop an exclusive portion of products on their recently launched online site, www.gatherphx.com.

BUSINESS NAME: Gather Phx

ADDRESS: 901 N 1st St #108, Phoenix, Arizona 85004

WEBSITE: www.gatherphx.com

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Instagram account: @gatherphxshop

Facebook account: Gather Phx

You'll find Jaime Cerreta anchoring 3TV's Good Morning Arizona on Saturday and Sunday mornings. During the week, she reports on everything from crime scenes and breaking news to restaurant openings and community events.

 

