PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Now here's a sweet treat you can't find in many places.
Ever heard of a "chimney cake?" If you like churros, you'll love these.
The chimney cake, traditionally called Kürtöskalács, is a dessert from Hungary. We found them in PV Mall!
It's a sweet bread with a crispy, crunchy outside and a light fluffy dough inside.
The fresh, sweet dough is made daily, then rolled and wrapped around a cylinder and baked in a rotisserie oven. A chimney cake is cylinder-shaped with a hollow center... resembling a hot smoking chimney when it comes fresh out the oven. (Hence the name!)
Flavors range from sweet (think cinnamon-sugar, nutella, and sweet Bavarian cream) to savory (like gouda cheese and Kalamata olives.)
You can find the treats at AZ Chimney Cakes Cafe at Paradise Valley Mall in north Phoenix.
The restaurant's owner, Zaaron Williams, was inspired during a trip to Prague. After tasting chimney cakes there, he brought back equipment and traditional recipes to open first a food truck, then a brick and mortar location at PV Mall.
AZ Chimney Cakes Cafe
Paradise Valley Mall SE Main Entrance
4568 E Cactus Road
Phoenix, AZ 85032
