PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Actor, magician and Vaudeville star Bert Easley founded Bert Easley's Fun Shop in 1947.
"He was a well known personality. Very well known," said son Herb Easley. Bert was a performer by nature and his rendition of Pinocchio on stage even inspired the Pinocchio we see on screen today.
"Walt Disney came to the theater during rehearsals and had his artists do the sketches of my dad. That was the bases for the animation," Easley said.
Bert Easley has been inspiring Disney and inspiring Phoenicians for seven decades here in the Valley.
"In his travels, he'd been in every novelty and magic shop in the country. Seen 'em all and he thought 'Well, I could probably make a living doing that', which he did," said Easley.
The traveling performer wanted to make a permanent home for his children.
Herb and his wife Carol would take over the family business when Bert passed away. The magic shop eventually grew to the fully stocked costume shop we know and love today.
"I think we've had a lot of community involvement over the years. We do a lot of donations to various charities," said Carol Easley.
The name Easley is the one Phoenicians rely on every Halloween and whenever in need of a costume.
"One of the reasons Easley's has been so successful over the years is because of this community and how much they've supported us and helped us grow to who we are. Thank you, Phoenix," said Debbie Easley.
Herb's daughter, Debbie, is the general manager. You've likely met her while shopping for a costume. And now with four generations of Easley's employed at the fun shop comes a big change. The family will shutter the retail shop at the end of the year.
"It's very emotional. Every day I try not to cry because I get people who have been coming here for years. Or they said 'my grandfather brought me here to see the magic shop' and that's what we will really really miss," said Debbie Easley.
Easley's Fun Shop is not closing though, but rather sending its business online.
"Someone asked us what would he think about us closing and over the years we've grown so much since he passed that we've often thought what would he think of the business now," said Carol Easley.
Easley's Fun Shop has discounted prices on costumes. Adult costumes are 30-percent off. Children's costumes are 50-percent off. On the store's website, you'll see Debbie will still be reachable for any of your costume needs.
The family says "it's time" to close the retail shop. They look forward to selling their products online and being able to have time to do simple things like vacation together as a family-- something tough to do when running a family business.
