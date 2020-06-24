PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- If you are in Payson, you'll want to park and walk around the Swiss Village. It anchors a hosts of locally owned businesses all in one place.
Arizona Wildflowers and Gifts will lure you in the door with the prettiest Arizona grown flowers, USA made gifts, and baked goods.
Deanna Viggiani and her mother Beverly Johnson wanted to open a flower shop where they could support the "slow flower movement" -- promoting the support and purchase of American-grown flowers in the United States. The flowers you find are gorgeous and truly unique. This is a full service florist shop, whether you are looking for flowers for your wedding or for your summer rental, Deanna and her mom will hook you up with locally sourced blooms. While you're there, grab a cookie or cake from Kendra's Country Bakery. Kendra and her daughters create beautiful and delicious treats for your special events-- both big and small.
Arizona Wildflowers & Gifts
PHONE: 928-363-4080
ADDRESS: 616 N. Beeline Hwy. Payson
Instagram account: #azwildflowertribe
Facebook account: azwildflowers
Next door, you will find Sweet Country Charm. It is home to artisan creations, old school candy, and homemade FUDGE! Owner, Rebecca Acord opened a small craft shop over 10 years ago after leaving a corporate job. Having grown up in Page, Arizona, she wanted to return to her "small town roots". She chose Payson to raise her family in part, because of the Swiss Village and the town's ambiance and character.
When people kept stopping in asking for fudge, Acord realized she better meet that need. She quickly learned how to make 150 different varieties of fudge on location. The menagerie of sweets include indulgent, handmade truffles from Sweet Shop USA and creamy, real Italian gelato. You will also find handcrafted gifts from local Payson artists. She has found all the nostalgic candies from your childhood.
Sweet Country Charm Fudge & Gifts
618 N. Beeline Hwy in the Swiss Village,
Payson, AZ 85541
(928) 978-0640
Instagram: @sweetcountrycharm
You'll find Jaime Cerreta anchoring 3TV's Good Morning Arizona on Saturday and Sunday mornings. During the week, she reports on everything from crime scenes and breaking news to restaurant openings and community events.
Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.