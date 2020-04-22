MESA, AZ (Jaime's Local Love) -- To mark five years of Jaime's Local Love, we are revisiting some of my Local Loves of years' past to see how they are pivoting in the pandemic.

Chef Ned and Mama Lisa opened Intentional Foods about two years ago. Their daughter has nut allergies, and they wanted to bring a restaurant to Mesa where the entire family can eat together no matter if they are gluten-free or have a food allergy.

+2 Jaime's Local Love: Intentional Foods offers allergy-friendly eating for everyone Founded by husband and wife, Ned and Lisa Heath, Intentional Foods Cafe & Market opened early this year in Mesa, and what makes it special is that it's "Top 8 Free."

They had to release their staff when the COVID-19 crisis happened, so it's only Ned and Lisa Heath running the restaurant now. Lisa already had a small market in Intentional Foods, offering bars, pastas, and oatmeals, all of which meet specialized eating needs.

Now a special off-menu item-- the Rotner fries -- has now gone public. It's french fries with pinto beans, shredded carnitas, salsa fresco, red onion and jalapenos. Trust me-- order them!

You can order from the market, off the menu, and from the bakery, too, for delivery (Door Dash and Grubhub) , take-out and contact-free pickup.

- Jaime

Intentional Foods

1837 W. Guadalupe Road, #103, Mesa

480-264-7002, intentionalfoods.org, intentionalfoods.mobilebytes.com