PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morozko Forge is a locally owned company manufacturing electric ice baths in Phoenix. Co-founder Adrienne says she saw incredible health benefits from taking ice baths. She says in two years, her autoimmune disease was cured and she was off all her of her medication. Her first dip in the 32-degree bath was just 6 seconds. Now ice baths lasting at least 2 minutes are the norm.
Morozko Forge creates ice baths you can buy for commercial or personal use. You can also purchase ice bath sessions that include red-light therapy and a sauna, plus a guide to help you get into the water with grace and empowerment.