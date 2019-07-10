SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hush Public House is a local neighborhood restaurant in north Scottsdale run by a couple of long time restaurant industry vets-- who are also both fifth generation Arizonans!
The restaurant is very personal to Chef Dom Ruggiero and GM/Beverage director Charles Barber. They designed Hush Public House to be a place where THEY would want to eat and drink.
The space is minimally designed with a high focus on the food, drinks, music and overall vibe. Hush is an intimate 40 seat restaurant with an open kitchen layout so that the guests can watch all of the action as their food is prepared.
Chef Dom attended Chaparral High School, enlisted into the U.S. Marine Corps after 9/11 and served a tour to Iraq for Operation Iraqi Freedom. He came home to attend Scottsdale's Le Cordon Bleu.
Charles worked at various bars and restaurants around the Valley, learning the perfect pairing of food, wine and cocktails.
The two met while working at Scottsdale's Zinc Bistro and they decided they wanted to open a place of their own.
Some menu favorites are the Italian beef and the corn and crab hush puppies. Since seating is limited--make reservations! Tuesdays are half off bottles of wine.
PHONE: 480-758-1572
ADDRESS: 14202 N. Scottsdale Rd. Scottsdale AZ 85254
WEBSITE: www.hushpublichouse.com
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Instagram account: @hushpublichouse
Facebook account: Hush Public House Scottsdale
