GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Purple Gurl’s Popcorn & More is a gourmet popcorn shop here in Glendale.
Owned by college sweethearts, Corey & Kimberly Horton. They’ve been growing their company since 2012. You may have seen them at your local farmers markets, or at music events around the Valley. Now, you can get their delicious popcorn and all the newly added goodies anytime you want.
They are located in Glendale at 51st and Peoria avenues, right in the heart of their neighborhood!
Like all small businesses, they’ve seen a decline in their sales, but have been able to push forward & do what they love--- bringing smiles to their customers’ faces with all their yumms! Whether you like sweet, spicy, cheesy, savory, vegan, or candied popcorn, they have all that & more! Order online 24/7 at purplegurls.com & they can ship USPS Priority to get it to you as fast as possible!
Purple Gurl’s Popcorn & More
PHONE: 602.364.9899
ADDRESS: 5140 W Peoria Ave #144, Glendale
WEBSITE: purplegurls.com
Visiting Papa Ed’s Ice Cream is like stepping back in time. You will find them nestled in the heart of Historic Downtown Glendale’s Catlin Court. Outdoor seating is available to relax in while you enjoy a sweet experience.
What sets them apart from others is that each visit will leave you wanting to return again and again because customer service is their passion and you feel this the minute you step inside. They are affordable and their menu includes 16 unique flavors, all made locally including Honey Lavender, Monster Cookie, Butter Pecan, Vegan Strawberry/Vanilla, Dairy-Free Raspberry Sorbet, and seasonal flavors. Oh, and be sure to enjoy your treat in a waffle cone, made in house, that completes your delicious experience.
Papa Ed’s Ice Cream
PHONE: 623-915-4438
ADDRESS: 7146 N. 58th Ave., Back Building, Glendale
WEBSITE: http://papaedsicecream.com/
Goodfellas Merch is an Arizona based company offering affordable, quality screen printing and embroidery with exceptional turnaround times. The experienced staff takes pride in every print they deliver by using high quality inks, professional printing techniques and the best American made equipment. Goodfellas aims to provide the best possible experience to their customers to ensure they are not only happy, but also impressed with the product they receive. Building strong relationships with their customers and delivering the best product is what is most important to Goodfellas Merch.
Goodfellas Merch
PHONE: 623-915-0000
ADDRESS: 5213 W. Lamar Road, Suite 1 Glendale
WEBSITE: Goodfellasmerch.com