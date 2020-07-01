PHOENIX (Jaime's Local Love) -- Jon Allen is passionate about cooking. He loves creating unique dishes that are healthy, taste great, and are good for you. And he delivers.
Allen started his cooking career after college at a neighborhood sports bar in Phoenix. He quickly secured his next positions at Valley steak houses and luxury resorts like the Phoenician and Arizona Biltmore. He recently helped open two Hilton hotels and became the executive chef for a local catering company that hosted the concerts for Live Nation. Each experience expanded Allen's breadth of knowledge, which ultimately allowed him to go out on his own and create Healthy Chef Phx in August 2018.
Though a small company, the staff at Healthy Chef Phx is made up of very knowledgeable and hardworking individuals in the food industry with more than 80 years of combined experience. As the founder and head chef of Healthy Chef Phx, Allen aims to bring flavor and variety to the local health food market and catering industry.
Twice a week, Healthy Chef Phx delivers fresh, fully cooked meals to your door with each week's meals different from the last. Healthy Chef Phx can tailor the meal plan to specific macros or any dietary restrictions with meals like Coconut Curry Chicken and Mahi Mahi Tacos. Whether you are a family with picky eaters, an on-the-go bachelor or bachelorette, or a gym rat with a strict eating regiment, Healthy Chef Phx has you covered.
Healthy Chef Phx can also host any private party or corporate event.
Where: 21043 N Cave Creek Rd. Ste A6, Phoenix, AZ 85024
Phone: 602-370-6566
