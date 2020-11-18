APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (Jaime's Local Love) -- Bob Schoose brings the Goldfield Ghost Town to life in Apache Junction. This place takes you back in time and has so many things to discover as a family.
Schoose grew up going to Knott's Berry Farm, looking around the place with childlike wonder. As an adult, he wanted to develop a tourist attraction that would give children a similar experience of wonder and exploration. Captivated by the mining life, Schoose spent many adult years in the mines before transitioning into a career in construction.
When the Goldfield Ghost Town property came up for sale, he snatched it up to recreate the historic Goldfield Main Street. The old Goldfield Mine is still there, and the Ghost Town offers train and mine tours.
You'll learn the history of the town (established in 1893), mining, gold mining equipment, and procedures. There is a reptile exhibit, a shooting gallery, a museum, a church, and a saloon. There's even a zip line on the property and walking ghost tours.
Take a road trip with the family back in time to the Wild Wild West at the Goldfield Ghost Town. Look for Bob -- he'll answer to "Mayor Bob!"
Where: 4650 N. Mammoth Mine road, Apache Junction
Phone: 480-983-0333