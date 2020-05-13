GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chef Kelly Fletcher has a passion for hamburgers. In fact, he traveled far and wide in the name of "research" to his perfect recipe before opening Chzburgr in Glendale.
Fletcher is no novice in the kitchen, he's a high end chef who cooked at the renowned James Beard House in New York in 2015. In February of 2017, his life changed. Due to a previous heart condition and a tooth infection, he slipped into a coma.
When he was finally released from the hospital, there were months of rehabilitation and building physical strength again. Another surgery occurred where doctors placed an ICD into his chest to regulate his heart beats and breathing.
All the while, he kept pursuing the dream of opening a restaurant that executed the best burger. Chef Fletcher says he wants to build a burger empire. With unique burgers like the "Sweet Heat" and "Chicken Cordon Bleu" that pop off his Instagram page, he may be well on his way.
Chzburgr is located at 4920 W. Thunderbird Rd. Ste #119 in Glendale. Find more information at chzburgr.com and follow them on social media:
Instagram: @chzburgraz
Facebook: @Chzburgr