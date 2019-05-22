GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Jen Walsh has been sewing and making clothes her entire life. But she struggled with the fear of rejection when thinking about making things for others. She started Emerge as a way to to "emerge" from her own cocoon of insecurities and self doubt.
She’s learned along the way that SO MANY women out there struggle with the same issues. She now makes it her mission to connect with them, letting them know they aren’t alone and drawing out the beauty she sees in them.
Jen hand makes beautiful clothing and jewelry that encourage women to live boldly, embrace their unique beauty, and love who they were created to be.
The skirts are custom made with African wax material which is stiff and holds a big beautiful shape. The down payment for a custom skirt is $75 with the total running from $150 to $350.
While the customer chooses the pattern and the length, the pocket is a surprise. Inside every pocket, Jen uses a fabric to tell a story about the person she created the skirt for and encourage her on her path. Some materials she's used in her pocket stories are prints of macaroons, make up, and her very favorite--military fatigues.
Jen's necklaces are around $75 and her earrings start at $20.
Check her out online. Her things are STUNNING. You will love wearing the bold styles of Emerge.
PHONE: 602-430-2938
Instagram account: @em_erge
