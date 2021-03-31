PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nancy Hill and her friend started Hazel & Violet Letterpress on a whim. It sounded like fun and they loved the practical element of the letterpress.
Thirteen years ago, they decided to buy a small tabletop press. Instead, Nancy went on Craig’s List and bought out an old print shop in Apache Junction.
They reworked the garage and started learning how to print. The first job took months and was like a 2-year printing course. Nancy went on to buy five presses. When they started the letterpress, they had 60-hour per week jobs, so they became midnight printers in their spare time. Nancy's friend moved out of town and Nancy continued the business. She loves helping brides get the exact look they want for their weddings and in these crazy times, Nancy says she loves being able to express herself by printing a poster to reflect her attitude and feelings.
Hazel & Violet has moved four times to accommodate equipment changes and the whims of Phoenix urban renewal. There are always challenges staying afloat as a small business, but Nancy says they are doing great since landing on Historic Grand Avenue.
PHONE: 480-544-2162
ADDRESS: 1301 Grand Avenue Phoenix, AZ
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Instagram account: hazelandviolet
Facebook account: hazelandviolet
Twitter account: hazelandviolet
YouTube account: hazelandvioletink