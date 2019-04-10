MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Soft ice cream like you've never had before and authentic French crepes.
That's what you will find at Creme and Chocolats.
Jean and Aurelie Godin moved from Quebec City to make their entrepeneurial dreams come true here in the Southwest. And they did so with a love for Arizona's climate.
The Godin's were looking for warmer temperatures in which to raise their family of three young boys.
What they realized on their Arizona visits is that in our hot summers we didn't have the soft ice cream they were used to in Quebec City.
It's similar to custard but without the eggs but still so creamy and delicious.
At Creme and Chocolats, you add one of 8 flavors to your vanilla ice cream (like Butter Pecan), then dip the cone in one of 9 Belgian chocolates. The flavors melt together in a delicious, chocolaty creamy treat.
Want something savory? They have you covered there too with Aurelie's mom's crepe recipes.
Ham and cheese, Southwest chicken and crab and shrimp are all savory crepe options.
The sweet crepes are lemon and sugar, cinnamon sugar crepes, and hazelnut chocolate and strawberry crepes.
Come for lunch and get ice cream too! It is so worth it!!
Phone: 623-999-1947
Address: 3155 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler and in Mesa at 1744 S Val Vista, Mesa
Website: www.cremechocolats.com
Instagram account: @cremechocolats
Facebook account: @cremechocolats
