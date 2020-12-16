CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Found started with a love of retail, antiquing and historic homes.
Kristin Alber and her husband opened their store 21 years ago in historic downtown Mesa -- originally named Domestic Bliss. Kristin had been in retail for years prior and always loved design. They quickly grew out of the original space into a large historic building down the street, on Main Street in Mesa.
Found is a furniture and home accessories destination for those looking for really unique pieces not FOUND elsewhere. Found moved and expanded again to Chandler, now with over 12,000 square feet.
The store offers really special pieces so that everyone can FIND their own style. Found offers full service design, but its in-store design team also offers complimentary design for those looking to redo areas in their home.
Found has procured immediate furniture -- which is rare these days. They work with many of the best designers in the Valley -- as a major resource for accessories, unique art, lighting and more.
The Found gift section is super popular for those wanting a special gift. As is the clothing boutique, T Madison—curated by Kristin’s daughter Taylor. Found has baby clothes too!
Furniture, gifts, clothing and more, they have something for everyone! At Found, Kristin Alber and her family will help you find the perfect addition’s to your family’s home.
PHONE: 480-733-6863
ADDRESS: 7131 West Ray Road Suite 13
WEBSITE: founddesign.co
Instagram account: @foundbydomesticbliss
Facebook account: @FOUNDbydb