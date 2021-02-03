PHOENIX (Jaime's Local Love) -- In the 1980s, Luzivone Damaceno decided to offer the Phoenix area a different approach to health and wellness, far from the aerobics craze and low-fat diets that were all the rage.
Channeling her focus on looking good and feeling good, and her vast knowledge in Eastern medicine and therapies, she opened Suddenly Slimmer Day Spa in 1988. Her med spa offered acupuncture, massage therapy, hypnotherapy, detox/inch loss body wraps, and other specialty treatments.
As her clientele grew, the spa expanded. Her three daughters, Jeannie, Dannielli, and Jana, were quick to pitch in. The trio of Arizona State University alums and now manage the daily operations. Jeannie is the director of operations, Dannielli is a registered nurse and the director of aesthetics, and Jana is the director of marketing.
Together, these head-strong women grew the family business into what it is today -- a 12,000-square-foot-space on Indian School Road near 32nd Street. With cutting-edge beauty and wellness treatments, Suddenly Slimmer transformed from a day spa into a med spa. Most treatments and services now incorporate technology and medical treatments -- everything from Botox and fillers to laser treatments to a variety of facials to body sculpting. All treatments are supervised or performed by a physician, nurse practitioner, registered nurse, laser technician, or medical aesthetician.
The pandemic has certainly not slowed down this decade-sold business, but Luzivone and her daughters had to come up with ways to keep their loyal clients safe by implementing all CDC recommendations. They look forward to the pandemic’s end and anticipate a clamoring for health and beauty treatments from Phoenix-area residents who have been cooped up for almost a year.
And when that happens, they are looking to the next generation. Luzivone’s granddaughter, Saharra, is a pre-med student at Grand Canyon University and has already shown serious interest in the family business.