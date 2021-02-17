Fame Caffe was started by a Valley couple who has restaurants and hospitality in their blood. Stop by and check them out at Central Ave & Highland in central Phoenix.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fame [fà-me] means famished/hungry in Italy and in northern Spain. The word sums up Ivan and Maria’s vision for their restaurant.

They couple wants their guests to come hungry and leave happy. Ivan is from Mexico, a classically trained chef. Maria is from Spain and was brought up in the hospitality industry. Together, they have created the ideal combination of good, authentic food in a warm and welcoming environment.

Ivan and Maria believe in scratch made food and community. They absolutely love hospitality, our city of Phoenix and they want to meet you! Stop in for their fluffy pancakes, Frenchie Toast, Croque Madame, cup of coffee and more!

Fame Caffe

PHONE: 480.818.7447

ADDRESS: 4700 N Central Ave Ste 100 Phoenix, AZ 85012

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Instagram account: @famecaffe

Facebook account: facebook.com/famecaffe

Twitter account: @famecaffe

 

