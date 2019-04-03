GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It took husband and wife, Che Jeffreys and Ruby Andrade, one visit to a 3D mini golf course to decide they had to open one too.
The 15 year Gilbert residents wanted to bring the family entertainment to their town.
Neither one had much experience in that sort of business. Che had worked in medical sales and Ruby was an aerospace engineer. But in just six months, they made their mini golf dreams come true, opening Imagine 3D Mini Golf in January of this year. And now Che is making mini golf his full time career.
The 18 hole mini golf course is a passion project brought to life by a mural artist from Virginia.
The artist's son fabricated the art props. The couple took it to the next level by offering customers to use 3D glasses while playing golf.
The 3D effect on the art work is amplified and makes the playing a little more challenging but fun. Art lovers and mini golf lovers of all ages will appreciate Imagine 3D Mini Golf.
The goal was to design a place that will attract people of all ages from 2 years old to 102 years old. There is also a graffiti wall where customers express themselves with their “art skills”.
The word “Imagine” in the business name, Imagine 3D Mini Golf, perfectly fits the vision of the family owned business.
“See your imagination come to life while playing glow in the dark indoor mini golf.”
IMAGINE 3D MINI GOLF LLC
480-361-8005
785 W Warner Road Suite A-107 Gilbert, AZ 85233
Instagram account: @IMAGINE3DMINIGOLF
Facebook account: Imagine 3D Mini Golf
