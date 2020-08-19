PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dija's Touch Designs was created from a place of dissatisfaction.
As an African woman, Kadijatu Grace Ahene says she couldn't find clothing or merchandise to reflect her story or where she's from. With $100 to her name, she decided to do something about it. She started using her daughter's old shoes and today Dija's Touch Designs is a "grass to grace" brand.
Dija's Touch Designs makes lampshades, duvet covers sets, furniture, masks, heels, sneakers, and journals all with African fabric prints. Kadijatu's goal is to infiltrate high schools and colleges to help students find their purpose. In fact, she has vocational center back home in west Africa Sierra Leone where she goes every year to teach young people developmental skills training. She's currently seeking donations for a "hall of hope" that's being built and is looking for sewing machines, school items, books, hairdressers' equipment, chairs and tables. Kadijatu is a renaissance woman who lists singer, actress, speaker, author, mentor and designer as her many talents.
DIJA’S TOUCH DESIGNS
WEBSITE: www.dijastouchdesigns.com
Instagram account: @kadijatugrace
Facebook account: kadijatu Grace Ahene