SCOTTSDALE and TEMPE, AZ (Jaime's Local Love) -- Michigan natives flock to the Valley for our great temperatures and snowless seasons. But some still miss the food.
That was the case for Detroit Coney Grill owners David Najor and Merrill Stromer. They wanted a good representation of Detroit and East Coast-style food, so they created a restaurant to make it happen. Detroit Coney Grill features Detroit Coney dogs made with chili, mustard, and onions. The Detroit Loose Burgers are delicious, made from beef that is ground in-house daily.
Stromer had a Tempe location for a few years before joining forces with Najor to open a bigger place in Scottsdale. Detroit Coney boasts Authentic Detroit Style burgers and hot dogs, plus viewing parties for the sports fanatics. They also have a food truck to take all the dogs, burgers, wings, and chili fries to you.
They believe in a made-from-scratch approach to everything they serve.