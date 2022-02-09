PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Daphne's Headcovers is an American success story. When Jane Spicer was a teenager, she wanted a car. Her mom, Daphne (the company's namesake), challenged her to find a way to earn it herself. And that's what she did. With her mom's help, Jane invented animal golf club covers and sold the first designs to the Arizona Biltmore golf shop. At that time, Jane and Daphne designed, cut, sewed, and sold the headcovers. Over time, Jane had sold golf club covers all over Arizona, then the United States, and now globally. She worked to buy that car, a 1973 Volkswagen bug, and hasn't stopped since.
Daphne's Headcovers created Frank the tiger, the most famous headcover in the world carried by the most well-known golfer on the planet, Tiger Woods. The mother and daughter duo created the niche of novelty golf club covers, and now Jane, as CEO, carries on the tradition. The company's core value is, "We must do good while we are doing well."
That in mind, Daphne's Headcovers supports many charitable causes, including Golf Fore Africa, which provides wells for women in Africa so they have fresh water and can go to school and work. The company also supports Gabriel's Angels, which helps abused and at-risk kids by introducing them to the unconditional love of a therapy dog. Veteran Golfers Association and First Tee of Phoenix also are beneficiaries of Daphne's Headcovers. With Jane at the helm, this global company is doing wonderful work globally. It's also the only golf club headcover company in the world to offer a 100% lifetime guarantee on its product. Jane still leads the company with joy, and the culture at Daphne's can only be described as upbeat and vibrant as this now lifelong entrepreneur continues to pursue her dream.