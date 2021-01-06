PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- DanceWise is a unique dance studio. It began as virtual classes with a full broadcast studio and has now opened its doors to in-person classes.
DanceWise strives to create a professional, friendly, safe and clean environment for everyone to dance, making sure all safety protocols are in place.
The studio offers ballroom, Latin, Zumba and even belly dancing. It also proudly features the same real wood dance floor as seen on the "Dancing with the Stars" TV show!
Owners and primary instructors, Paul and Julianne, are a married couple who share a love of dance and for one another. Each brings a wealth of knowledge from their backgrounds as professional competitors, both with other partners and with each other.
Paul and Julianne are certified nationally and internationally. They now have found a permanent home in Phoenix with their brand new, state-of-the art, beautiful ballroom dance studio.
DanceWise Dance Studio
Phone: 602-493-6595
Address:5555 N. 7th St., Suite 112, Phoenix, AZ 85014
More information is on their website:www.dancewiseaz.com