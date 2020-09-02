PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Jonathan Przybyl and Amanda Abou-Eid love their bread— so much so that when their favorite baker decided to move— they bought the business! They were already loyal customers but now they had to learn how to do the baking. They took over a one-man, one-market garage bakery. Then Proof Bread took over their lives! For the first six months, Abou-Eid and Przybyl both worked full-time jobs. Soon after, Przybyl left his job for Proof. Abou-Eid also quit her job to build this dream.

They believe bread is a community bridge. It connects a farmer to the little boy in the city. It also connects a little boy in the city to his school teacher. Bread, in some form, exists in so many cultures around the world. To Abou-Eid and Przybyl, Proof is really about the community.

4:29 All different kinds of bread made at Mesa bread company A couple of customers turned into owners of a small bread company in Mesa and they talk about the different breads they make.

Proof makes naturally leavened breads, croissants and rolls using local stone-milled wheat. They are committed to doing things in a long-fermented traditional way and educating consumers to promote more nutritious, digestible, and overall healthier bread.

The different breads are delicious and gorgeous and can be found at several local farmers' markets on Saturdays. Throughout the week, Proof delivers Valleywide Tuesday through Friday to homes and businesses. You can order for delivery or market pickup at www.proofbread.com.

Proof Bread

PHONE: 4802708320

WEBSITE: proofbread.com

SOCIAL MEDIA: