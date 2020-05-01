BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Crow’s Dairy is the go-to for goat cheese, goat milk, and goat quirk for our Valley chefs.
Wendell Crow is a 3rd generation Arizona farmer. He had 100 restaurants he serviced before the pandemic and now he only has four. So he is changing his business plan from wholesale sales to retail sales.
He says the goats keep giving milk and he "can’t turn these girls off." So he has to keep making product even though his customers have declined. Crow has his product in the McClendon farm box and at farmers markets around the Valley. He has chèvre any cheese lover will delight in— with flavors like jalapeño and butter pecan.
Crow’s Dairy Honor Stand is accessible from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. For more information, go to crowsdairy.com
This is a list of businesses that have reached out to Crow’s Dairy since the shut down and carry their cheese:
- Agritopia - agritopiafarm.com
- McClendon’s Select Grab & Go Boxes - mclendonsselect.com
- Tracy Dempsey Originals - tracydempseyoriginals.com
- Arcadia Premium - arcadiapremium.com
- Blue Sky Organic Farms - blueskyorganicfarms.com
- Jobot Coffee & Bar - jobotcoffee.com
- Carefree Farmers Market - visitcarefree.com/carefree-farmers-market
- Roadrunner Park Farmers Market - arizonacommunityfarmersmarkets.com/roadrunner-farmers-mkt
- Uptown Farmers Market - uptownmarketaz.com
- Justice Brothers Farm Fresh Produce Stand - justicebrothersupick.com
- Sun Produce Co-op - Sun Produce Specialties - Info@SunProduce.org