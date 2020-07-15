PHOENIX (Jaime's Local Love) -- The Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market is a major draw in Phoenix. Twice a year, hundreds of crafters and thousands of customers come together to sell, buy, and connect. Now the owners of Junk in the Trunk have a permanent location called The Vintage Arcadia.
Lindsey and Kevin Holt and Coley Arnold say they've had the privilege of getting to know their neighbors, including local artists, shop owners, restaurateurs, developers, florists, and so many people who call Arizona home. They love that Phoenix is home to so many creative souls and so many people who are passionate about all things local, which is why they wanted to bring them together in a permanent space.
The Vintage Arcadia is a dream come true for them. It is a gathering place for the neighborhood to connect, shop, dine, and relax. The storefront is filled with curated gifts, home décor, artisan goods, and one-of-a-kind vintage and antique items.
They also are excited to have Chestnut as part of the space. To satisfy everyone's cravings, they offer clean and healthy, hearty, traditional dishes, as well as house-made pastries.
The Vintage Arcadia also has a conference room and event space that is available to reserve.
The Vintage Arcadia
Where: 4418 E. Osborn Road, Phoenix
Phone: 602-825-1521
🡕 https://thevintagearcadia.com/
Social media: thevintagearcadia on Instagram | thevintagearcadia on Facebook
