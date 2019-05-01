CAREFREE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One of my favorite staycation destinations is Carefree. And now, one of my favorite places to stay is Civana. The focus here is affordable wellness. Some 20 different classes are offered with just the price of your room.
I'm talking juicing, meal prep, mediation, wall yoga, nature walk, hiking and so much more.
Civana recently completed a $50 million renovation and the debut of its $10 million Civana Spa.
Centered around a rich heritage of sustainability and a holistic menu of distinct, fully customized treatments, the two-story, 22,000 square-foot spa is home to 28 treatment areas including one Watsu® therapy pool (think-- massage while in water heated to your body temperature), two couples treatment rooms, three wet treatment rooms including a Vichy shower, five facial rooms, and 13 massage rooms.
There is also a communal area of hydrotherapy immersions the Aqua Vitality Circuit that includes a European-designed Kneipp hot/cold wading pool, a Tepidarium therapeutic soaking pool, a cold deluge shower, and a five-climate KLAFS SANARIUM® - the only one in the continental U.S.
All hydrotherapy modalities are designed to help increase circulation and promote relaxation without adding strain and boost immunity.
This spa space sits on a piece of Arizona history. Civana was originally the Carefree Resort and Conference Center and was built in the 1950s.
The spa was once the opera house. Hollywood greats like Lucille Ball and Dick Van Dyke performed there as Carefree was a hub for arts, entertainment and movie making in the 60s and 70s.
Civana is offering:
New Stay Offers for Locals:
- Local Love Stay Package– exclusive offer for Arizona Residents (20% off with waived experience fee), available until end of the year
- Day of Wellness at the Spa - $235 includes one, 60 minute service + Lunch + Unlimited Classes + Gym Access + Water Bottle
New Membership “The Club”:
- “The Club” Membership: Members receive annual discounts off spa, culinary, stays, special retreats and access to all of our amenities and daily enrichment classes.
- Introductory sign-up incentive: An overnight stay or spa experience.
- For details and to schedule a tour contact: 480.653.9080 or emailmemberships@civanacarefree.com
Carefree, AZ 85377
(480) 653-9000
