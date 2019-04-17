CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Love big earrings, but hate the weight? Earrings can be so heavy and creator of Ayla Jane Designs, Cherryl Anderson, knows what a pain they can be.
She has a metal sensitivity so only certain metals work for her ears.
Determined to wear earrings, she decided to make her own.
The former hospitality worker now spends her days at home with the kids creating lightweight leather and acrylic earrings made with high quality gold filled or sterling silver hooks.
Her shop, Ayla Jane Designs, is named after her and her husband's 3-year-old daughter, Ayla (pronounced Eye-luh), and 7-year-old daughter, Lily Jane.
Their 9-year-old son, Clark, is very much a part of the business too. For each pair of earrings purchased, $1.00 is donated to Journey Learning Center.
Journey Learning Center provides a multi-disciplinary treatment approach for preschool children with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Clark is on the Autism Spectrum and his occupational therapist founded Journey Learning Center so the place is near and dear to her family's heart.
You can learn more here: www.journeylearning.org
Cherryl loves custom orders and her studio in Cave Creek is available to shop in with an appointment.
She can do game day looks, every day looks, and night on the town in classic and modern shapes.
You can shop online and easy pay via Venmo. You can find her designs at her website or on her Etsy shop.
Check out Ayla Jane Designs' show schedule by following Cherryl on Instagram and Facebook.
When we did this "Jaime's Local Love" at Ayla Jane Designs, the GMAZ girls went crazy. Many of them bought several pairs to add to their on and off air collections.
PHONE: 703-371-6041
E-MAIL ADDRESS: aylajanedesigns@gmail.com
WEBSITE: www.aylajanedesigns.com & www.etsy.com/shop/AylaJaneDesigns
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Instagram account: @aylajanedesigns
Facebook account: @aylajanedesigns
