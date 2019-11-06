CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cassy Saba started her business in Chandler at the age of 13 with a simple bead kit. Her desire to design grew as she did and now she offices out of Arizona and New York City.
Her presence in the heart of New York’s diamond district allows her the unique ability to get first pick at the diamonds that come in and access to wholesale prices which she can pass on to her customers.
Cassy specializes in both fine and fashion jewelry collections at all price ranges. She really enjoys working one on one with clients to design custom pieces for their every day wear, special events, or even to re-purpose family diamonds or jewels.
Engagement rings and weddings are also a big part of Cassy's business. She also started a Youtube channel with her husband, "The Jewelry Couple", where they discuss commonly asked questions about the jewelry industry and buying diamonds.
Cassy Saba Jewelry
