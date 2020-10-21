MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Balboa's is so much more than a dessert shop! Amy Forbis grew up in Gilbert and spent every summer since she was born travelling to southern California making lifetime treasured memories with her family.
While enjoying sunny and salty days on the beach, their favorite family tradition was getting chocolate dipped frozen bananas and ice cream bars on Balboa Island. After many years as a child, and now taking her own children for the same nostalgic dessert, she knew it was time to share that happiness with her home state of Arizona!
With her deep love for creating delicious desserts, she has taken this beach side classic treat and elevated it to create a full experience!
Balboa's not only features delicious and customizable chocolate dipped frozen bananas and ice cream bars, but it also has freshly baked goodies that Amy bakes herself every morning! They also serve up ice cream floats featuring a custom made house tap root beer, only available at their shop, and locally crafted fresh fruit sodas made by Simple Soda Co.
With all the love and support of her husband, Patrick, and their four children, this new, small family run business is offering a welcoming place for people to come get memorable treats, feel all the happy vibes, and create lifetime memories of their own!
Like they say at Balboa's: Get dipped... Get happy!
Balboa's is located at 2036 N. Gilbert Rd. St. 6 in Mesa.
Check out their Instagram account at @_balboas_