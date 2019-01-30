SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Art equals empowerment to the people who run Gallery Yoga. They want to make the world a happier, healthier, more connected place.
Gallery Yoga is an inspirational new yoga studio offering $10 classes in an art gallery to support a non-profit mission. The gallery features rotating artists.
The yoga classes raise money for The Walter Hive. It is a non-profit organization that gifts people with the empowerment to change your world. Gallery Yoga and The Walter Hive are two entities under Walter Productions which believes connecting people through compassion, art and creative expression is a way to weave positivity into the community.
So... who's Walter? Walter is an art car built for Burning Man. The art installation was the catalyst for Walter Productions to create branches of the company to provide art cars, laser light shows and other art installations for events and parties.
The non-profit, The Walter Hive, came as a way to share art and the power it holds with the community and offers laser cutting, welding and robotics workshops.
The Walter Hive opens its doors every third Friday with live music, events and installations.
Under the Walter Productions umbrella, Saturday, February 2, 2019, The Where House Gallery is hosting yoga classes in the morning followed by the GROUNDHOG DAY TOP HATS TUTU 2-2 party at night. There, you'll see live painting, sculptures art cars and performances.
Go www.wherehousegallery.com for event and ticket information.
BUSINESS NAME: Gallery Yoga
PHONE: 503-816-2259
ADDRESS: 6425 E. THOMAS RD, SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85251
WEBSITE: https://www.galleryyoga.com/
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Instagram account: @galleryyoga
Facebook account: @galleryyoga
