Jaime's Local Love visits Arizona's newest meadery in Avondale.

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scale & Feather Meadery is Arizona's newest meadery. There are only 4 meaderies in Arizona.

Scale and Feather Meadery opened 6 months ago in Avondale by four friends.

Ben and Tamara Chaney are high school sweethearts who are going strong with 25 years together.

Matt Cross has a decade of mead making behind him. Amber DeGiso is the graphic design specialist--creating cool labels and logos.

The owners all have a love for mead and came together to create this really cool space.

S&D has 8 mead flavors on tap from PSL-- well, pumpkin spice coffee-- to a candy bar flavor-- which smells like Snickers!

All the meads are made on location and it takes about a month for a batch of mead to brew.

All four owners still have full time jobs; working as teachers, in marketing or video game testing.

They want their customers to come enjoy their unique spin on an ancient beverage. The medieval-themed tasting room is a place where you can sample a flight, listen to live music, play games, or buy a bottle to go.

Scale & Feather Meadery

PHONE:

623-440-8931

ADDRESS:

1050 N. Fairway Dr., Building E, Ste 112

Avondale, AZ 85323

WEBSITE:

www.scaleandfeather.com

Instagram: @scaleandfeathermead

Facebook: facebook.com/scaleandfeathermead

Twitter: @snfmeadery

 

