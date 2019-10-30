AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scale & Feather Meadery is Arizona's newest meadery. There are only 4 meaderies in Arizona.
Scale and Feather Meadery opened 6 months ago in Avondale by four friends.
Ben and Tamara Chaney are high school sweethearts who are going strong with 25 years together.
Matt Cross has a decade of mead making behind him. Amber DeGiso is the graphic design specialist--creating cool labels and logos.
The owners all have a love for mead and came together to create this really cool space.
S&D has 8 mead flavors on tap from PSL-- well, pumpkin spice coffee-- to a candy bar flavor-- which smells like Snickers!
All the meads are made on location and it takes about a month for a batch of mead to brew.
All four owners still have full time jobs; working as teachers, in marketing or video game testing.
They want their customers to come enjoy their unique spin on an ancient beverage. The medieval-themed tasting room is a place where you can sample a flight, listen to live music, play games, or buy a bottle to go.
PHONE:
623-440-8931
ADDRESS:
1050 N. Fairway Dr., Building E, Ste 112
WEBSITE:
Instagram: @scaleandfeathermead
Facebook: facebook.com/scaleandfeathermead
Twitter: @snfmeadery