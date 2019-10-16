GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tacos Tijuana is a family-owned business and a dream come true for Adolfo Torres Sr.
With 20 years experience, he owned taquerias in Tijuana and Culiacan, Sinaloa.
His children and grandchildren helped bring his dream alive right here in Arizona.
The Torres family took a leap of faith and opened a taco truck in 2016. The family says they were blessed with amazing customers and quickly outgrew their taco truck.
In December 2017, they opened their first brick and mortar location in Glendale. Now, Tacos Tijuana currently has 5 locations: 2 food trucks (the original in Peoria and one in Surprise on Grand and Dysart avenues) and 3 restaurants in Glendale, Mesa, and the newest location at Gateway Pavillions in Avondale.
Tacos Tijuana brings the flavor of Tijuana to the Valley of the Sun. The Torres family strives in keeping the menu and the experience as authentic as possible to a street taco cart you may find on the streets of Mexico.
Owner, Julia Torres, says “The street taco was never meant to be fancy or expensive; it was meant to be affordable to anyone looking for a meal full of flavor and Arizonans can be certain they will experience that when they come to Tacos Tijuana.”
The Al Pastor taco at Tacos Tijuana is full of flavor and one of a kind. It is pork meat marinated with spices and precisely placed on a skewer to then slowly cook on a vertical broiler.
What also sets apart Tacos Tijuana is that they hand press their corn tortillas for all their orders!
PHONE: (623) 223-2212
ADDRESS: 4925 W. Bell Rd Suite D1
WEBSITE: tacostijuanaaz.com
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Instagram account: Tacos.Tijuana
Facebook account: @tacosaz