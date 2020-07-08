TEMPE, Ariz. (Jaime's Local Love) -- A little veggie oasis in the Arizona desert, 24 Carrots serves botanically inspired cuisine that showcases global flavors and local harvests.

Owner Sasha Raj worked at a juice bar while studying for her biochemistry degree at Arizona State University. While there, she learned about the great trust customers must have in a restaurant. While she never expected to become a restauranteur, she felt the need to create a fully transparent vegan restaurant. 24 Carrots was born, creating handmade pastries, nutritive juices and smoothies, local coffee and tea bar and scratch-made delicious -- and nutritious -- dishes.

The award-winning restaurant has served the Valley community for 12 years and counting! In the pandemic, 24 Carrots went to an online model and is thriving.

24 Carrots Natural Cafe

ADDRESS: 1701 E. Guadalupe Road, Tempe

PHONE: 480-753-4411

🡕 www.24carrotscafe.com

SOCIAL MEDIA: www.instagram.com/24carrots | www.facebook.com/24Carrots | www.twitter.com/24Carrotsjuice